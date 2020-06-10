Kerala man who recovered from COVID-19 kills self in hospital just before discharge

According to the hospital authorities, the man had been showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal since he tested coronavirus positive on May 29.

news Death

A Thiruvananthapuram native who had recovered from COVID-19, killed himself while he was at the isolation ward, just before he was about to be discharged from the hospital. The man, who had gone away from the hospital to his house without the permission of officials on Tuesday, was brought back by officials on the same day after neighbours complained.

According to the health authorities, the 33-year-old Anadu native was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms ever since he tested coronavirus positive on May 29. A statement from the Thiruvananthapuram district administration, after the man went missing on Tuesday, had also said that the man escaped quarantine at the hospital due to non-availability of liquor.

According to the statement from Thiruvananthapuram district administration, the man had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 twice and initially, was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. After he was brought back from his home that day, he was scheduled to be discharged the next day.

“After he was brought back on the previous day, doctors consoled him and had given counselling. Before being discharged on Wednesday, he was given breakfast. He was found dead by the nurse who came to give him the medicines he would have had to take at home, after being discharged,” reads the statement.

The nurse found him at the isolation ward of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College at 11.30 am on Wednesday. Though the hospital’s personnel gave him critical care as soon as he was found, he succumbed.

Officials are tracing his contacts from the state-run bus he is believed to have taken to go to his home on Tuesday.

Read:

Sitting in a wheelchair Athira bids farewell to husband Nithin, funeral in Kozhikode

Watch: