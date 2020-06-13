Kerala manâ€™s body exhumed 3 months after death, over allegation of foul play

Johnâ€™s family has alleged that though his wifeâ€™s family claim he died of a heart attack; they suspect foul play.

news Death

Mortal remains of a fisherman from Pozhiyoor of Thiruvananthapuram were exhumed on Saturday and a post-mortem was done, three months after his death. John, a fisherman, had died on March 6. However, his relatives had alleged foul play in his death and a case was registered with the police six days after Johnâ€™s demise. But the body could not be exhumed for post-mortem until now due to the COVID-19.

John was buried at St Mary Magdalene Church in Paruthiyoor. John's father Mikhael had alleged that he and his relatives were not allowed to see John's body after his death. He also told the media that John had told his nephew that there was a threat to his life.

"After we came to know that he was dead we went to his home. But we were not allowed to see his body. John's wife's family initially said he had died of a heart attack. But he had no diseases as far as I know," Mikhael told the media.

John's sister, Leen Mary, has also alleged foul play in the death. "He had called his nephew and said that he has problems at home that could threaten his life. Then, the nephew called his friend who stays near Johnâ€™s house. When the friend reached my brother's house, he was lying dead on the floor," she alleged.

Neyyattinkara Deputy Superintendent of Police, B Anil Kumar, said that though Johnâ€™s relatives had complained about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Johnâ€™s death earlier, due to COVID-19 regulations, the exhumation and post-mortem got delayed.

"If there is anything true in the complaint, we will investigate it in detail. We have forensic experts here, and based on their opinion, we will move forward with the investigation," he added. He also said that further details can be known only after the post-mortem results.