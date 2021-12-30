Kerala man murders teen who came to meet his daughter, claims it was accident

The accused claimed that he thought the deceased, Aneesh George, was a thief, but police suspect that the motive is a personal grudge.

19-year-old Aneesh Georgeâ€™s parents were shocked when the police turned up at their house on December 29, Wednesday morning. The police team informed them that their son had met with an accident. It was only a little later that they were told that Aneesh had been murdered, by a man named Lalan Simon, who lived just half a kilometre away from their residence in Kerala's Pettah. Police say Aneesh was in a relationship with Simonâ€™s daughter and had reportedly snuck into his girlfriendâ€™s house, and Simon found him there.

Simon surrendered himself to the Pettah police after the tragedy occured late on December 28. He had, at first, told the police that he heard a loud noise from his daughterâ€™s bedroom late at night, and mistaking Aneesh for a thief, killed him. However, police told TNM that as per a preliminary investigation, they suspect the crime was motivated by a personal grudge.

According to reports, Aneesh, a BCom student at Bethany College, and Simonâ€™s daughter were in the church choir, and Simon did not approve of their relationship. Aneesh lived only about half a kilometre from Simonâ€™s house. The news of his death came as a shock to his parents, as they did not know he snuck out in the middle of the night on December 28. They became aware of the news only after the police said that Aneesh had been killed at Simonâ€™s house.

Police officials told TNM that Simonâ€™s house, where the crime occured, has been sealed off for further investigation. The family has been shifted to another location while the police probe the incident.

