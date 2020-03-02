Kerala man didn’t die of coronavirus, second sample is negative: Government confirms

Resident Medical Officer of Kalamassery Medical College hospital told TNM that Jainesh seems to have died due to viral pneumonia.

news Death

After a Kerala man suffering from cough and fatigue died in an isolation ward in Kochi on Saturday, his second sample for coronavirus or COVID-19 has returned negative. State Health Minister KK Shylaja Teacher confirmed on Sunday that the deceased OK Jainesh, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Friday, did not die due to coronavirus.

On February 28, Friday, Jainesh who had returned from Malaysia, where he was working for the last 2.5 years, was shifted to an isolation ward in the Kalamassery Medical College hospital from the Kochi International Airport as he was suffering from cough and fatigue. On Saturday, he passed away in the isolation ward. Although his first sample, which was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, returned negative for coronavirus, authorities were waiting for a final confirmation with a second sample.

On Saturday afternoon, his second sample sent to NIV Alappuzha and Pune returned negative for coronavirus, ruling out the virus infection as the cause of death.

Speaking to TNM, Resident Medical Officer Dr Ganesh Mohan of Kalamassery MCH said, "As of now, he seems to have died of viral pneumonia. The doctors are still probing the cause of death."

According to preliminary reports, Jainesh had died due to pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Reports also stated that the deceased had a diabetic condition termed Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), wherein the body cannot produce enough insulin to breakdown glucose. It results in an increased level of ketones, a toxic chemical, in the bloodstream and can be fatal if not treated.

"We have also understood that he was diabetic. At the time of death, his blood sugar was very high. Blood sugar can increase when there is an infection and an infection can blowup when the blood sugar is high,” Dr Ganesh Mohan told TNM.

Despite the samples returning negative, authorities have instructed Jainesh's co-passengers who flew with him to Cochin to remain under home quarantine for 14 days. Meanwhile, Jainesh's mortal remains will be taken to Payyanur in Kannur, his birthplace.

Around 206 individuals in Kerala are still under observation for suspected coronavirus. Out of this, 193 people are under home quarantine while 13 people are admitted to isolation wards across the state.