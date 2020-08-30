Kerala man cites unemployment in suicide note, oppn parties hit out at govt

Anu was found dead in his room by his brother and the suicide note too was in the same room.

news Death

A 28-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native man was on Sunday found dead at his house in Karakonam in the district. A suicide note which has been discovered from the spot states that Anu took his life due to unemployment.

The death of the youth has created an outrage with the opposition parties like Congress and BJP, as it surfaced that the 28-year-old Anu was named in a ranklist of Public Service Commission (PSC), which recently got cancelled. As per his family, Anu had got 77th rank for the post of Civil Excise Officer.

As per reports, on Sunday morning Anu's brother discovered him dead inside his room. The suicide note found from the room, in which Anu states that unemployment as the reason of his worries, is widely being circulated in social media.

Talking to Asianet News, a relative of Anu said that he was very much worried after the PSC rank list got cancelled. He said that Anu was worried to face people following the rank list got cancelled.

“In the past three days, he was found to be very tired, was sleepless and was not eating properly,” said the relative.

Reportedly, the rank list was cancelled as per the norms that the list will get dismissed within a year of being publicised. An official of PSC who talked to Asianet News also said the same. The officer also said that appointments from the rank list were made as per the existing vacancy.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have started widespread protests in many places across the state, stating that the government has to take responsibility for Anu's death.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who met the media after visiting Anu’s house said that the government could have extended the rank list in the wake of COVID-19 situation. He also demanded that the government should give a job to Anu’s family members.

While the Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP, took out protest march to Secretariat, Youth Congress marched to the PSC office. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who is also the state president of Youth Congress will lead a hunger strike in front of the PSC office on Monday, Thiruvonam day.

The PSC had recently debarred two candidates for three years for posing “serious and incorrect allegations” against the body in the media. This had already created an outrage among opposition parties and even leaders of CPI, which is part of the ruling LDF front, had come out criticising the PSC for this.

Watch visuals of protest by opposition parties in Kerala:

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.