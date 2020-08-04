Kerala man attacked by neighbours after dropping COVID-19 positive mother to ambulance

Kumaresan and his family were in quarantine after returning from Tamil Nadu last week.

A man from Kerala’s Idukki district has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by a group of people after his mother tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kumaresan, a resident of Chemmannar in Idukki, and his family had gone to the funeral of their relative in Tamil Nadu a few weeks ago. After returning to Idukki on July 24, he and his 65-year-old mother were quarantined. Three days ago, his mother showed some symptoms and went for a COVID-19 test. On Sunday, she turned positive.

As the ambulance could not reach his house, health officials asked Kumaresan to drop his mother at the main road. Kumaresan dropped his mother to the ambulance spot in his car.

On the way back home, he was assaulted by a group of his neighbours who alleged that Kumaresan was not following quarantine rules. Visuals showed Kumaresan’s bleeding face and neighbours being restrained by others. The neighbours had reportedly blocked his car and attacked him.

“They forcefully opened the door of the car and pulled me out. They hit and bit me,” Kumaresan told the media. He also alleged that the people shouted at him that his family will not be allowed to live there. He said that there were around 20 people.

The neighbours alleged that Kumaresan was not following regulations and that he came out while in quarantine. They also alleged that he was not wearing a mask.

Idukki has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in the state. Over 300 people are currently under treatment in the district. More than 4,250 people are in quarantine. Among them, 321 are in hospitals with symptoms. Since the district is close to Tamil Nadu, many of the cases are linked to travel history with the neighbouring state.

