Kerala man arrested for stalking actor Parvathy Thiruvothu

Two years ago, Parvathy had lodged a complaint against another stalker who claimed to be a lawyer and filmmaker.

Flix Crime

A man, aged 34 to 35 years, was arrested on Monday for stalking actor Parvathy Thiruvothu by visiting her houses in Kochi and Kozhikode. Maradu police in Ernakulam district arrested Harshan, who hails from Kollam, on the basis of the actor's complaint. Circle Inspector of Maradu Police Station said that the arrest has been made under section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused allegedly visited the actor's home twice carrying food parcels with him. The first time, Parvathyâ€™s family had informed him of their disinterest in such visits but he came back again, causing trouble and getting into an argument with the security.

The man has been troubling her for a few years through messages. He further visited her flat in Ernakulam and her family house in Kozhikode, against their wishes, following which she lodged the complaint.

Two years ago, Parvathy had lodged a complaint about another stalker who had claimed to be a lawyer and filmmaker. The man who said his name was Kishore had contacted the actor's brother and father, with strange claims about wanting to "rescue" Parvathy. He had told Parvathy's family that she was in Kochi at a time she was in the United States and that she was "involved with the mafia". When the family stopped responding to his messages, he turned up at their house in Kozhikode. A case was then registered under section 354D of the IPC and under section 1200 of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance and violence of public order).

Parvathy had at the time spoken about stalking being a crime affecting many women and which has not been taken seriously. In July this year, a 24-year-old house surgency student in Kothamangalam, Manasa, was shot dead by a stalker who had rented a room near her lodging to stalk her.

