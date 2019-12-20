Kerala journos protest detention of colleagues in Mangaluru

CAA

Organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), mediapersons attached to various organisations took part in the protest.

The journalist fraternity in Kerala on Friday staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They also opposed the detention of Kerala media persons who were reporting on the killing of persons in police firing in Mangaluru.

Organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), journalists attached to various media houses took part in the protest that was taken out from the martyr’s column in Palayam to the General Post Office in Pulimood in the city. Protesters raised slogans against the Centre’s autocracy, demanded the protection of freedoms in the country and demanded that journalists not be stopped from doing their duties.

KUWJ state General Secretary ES Subhash, State President KP Reji, Former Resident Editor of Janayugam daily Geetha Nazeer, KUWJ Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Suresh Vellimangalam among others participated in the protest.

“The fight is dedicated to the blood of Gauri Lankesh (journalist who was shot dead in Bengaluru in 2017). The fight is for free and courageous journalism. No one can take away the rights of journalists who cover the protests across the country. The fight is also for those who tand up to protect the rights,” said Geetha Nazeer.

The protesters also set on fire a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in front of the General Post Office.

Declaring solidarity with the rest of the country, Kerala has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by various organisations apart from the one jointly organised by the Ruling and the Opposition fronts in the state.

On Friday morning, eight journalists working with various media houses in Kerala who were covering the aftermath of violence in Thursday’s protests in Managaluru were arrested by the police.

The journalists registered a strong protest against the arrest, saying that protesting on streets or covering such incidents are not something the journalists are doing for the first time.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also had expressed strong condemnation on the arrest of the journalists.

In a letter to his Karnataka counterpart, BS Yediyurappa Pinarayi has said that he expressed deep concern at the turn of events.

A collective of journalists in Kochi also held a protest march against the CAA. The journalists also condemned the brutality on Kerala TV journalists by Karnataka police. Eight media persons from the state who went to cover the postmortem of two persons killed in the Mangaluru police firing, were detained by the Karnataka police for seven hours.

The Press Club members in Ernakulam under the Kerala Union of Working Journalists also held a protest march in Kochi on Friday condemning the Karnataka police’s harassment on journalists.