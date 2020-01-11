In a stern move, the Kerala government has decided to oust 480 employees of the Health Department from service for unauthorised absence for a long time. This includes 430 doctors.

Health Minister KK Shylaja has taken the decision in this direction.

It has also been decided to report the vacancies that would be created after they are removed, to the Kerala Public Service Commission. The staff who would be removed are those who didn’t show interest to return to service despite being given opportunities for the same, twice in the same year, said a statement issued by the Health Minister.

36 doctors of the Medical Education Department who were on unauthorised leave, had been removed from service earlier, the minister said.

The removal is by following the due procedure.

Those who would be ousted include 53 doctors who have completed probation as well as 377 doctors who are on probation. In addition, 50 staff belonging to various posts will also be removed.

This includes six health inspectors, four pharmacists, 20 staff nurses, one nursing assistant, three dental hygienists, two lab technicians, three radiographers, two grade-2 optometrists, two hospital assistants of grade -2, three record librarians, three clerks, among others.

Recurring natural disasters and climate change have been causing various types of epidemics in the state.

“The stern action has been taken as it has come to the notice of the government that the authorised absence of this number of staff of the Health and Family Welfare department hinders the smooth functioning of the department in natural disaster relief work and for epidemic control to deliver more effective service. The long absence from service has imbalanced the functioning of the department and has created strong hindrance in providing service to the people. Also, allowing these employees in service would lead to loss of opportunities for job seekers who are service-oriented,” the minister’s statement says.