Kerala govt wasted time regarding survey of buffer zone areas: UDF

The objections against the satellite survey report of the state government have been gaining momentum over the last few days with locals of affected areas and Congress terming the survey as "inaccurate" and "lacking clarity".

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Sunday, December 18, alleged that the ruling Left front in Kerala wasted time since June this year to carry out a manual survey of areas which may fall in the one-kilometre buffer zone around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries, and called the satellite survey report as "incomplete and inaccurate". The objections against the satellite survey report of the state government have been gaining momentum over the last few days with locals of affected areas, Congress party and Christian religious organisations terming the survey as "inaccurate" and "lacking clarity".

In view of the criticisms against the report, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday said that it would not be placed before the Supreme Court or the Centre in its present form.

The minister said help from all departments concerned, including Revenue and Local Self Government, has been sought to come out with a comprehensive report which can be placed before the apex court and the central government.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, earlier in the day, said the apex court had in June directed that a one-kilometre wide buffer zone needs to be maintained around protected forests and wildlife sanctuaries across the state.

However, the Left government took no steps to carry out a proper manual survey utilising the local bodies across the state and instead opted for a satellite survey after wasting several months' time, he alleged.

Satheesan further alleged that the satellite survey was "incomplete and inaccurate" as it has not taken into account several residential and agricultural areas, towns and thousands of constructions in the surveyed villages.

"The government deserves no forgiveness for its laxity and mismanagement with regard to this issue," the LoP said while speaking to reporters here.

He also alleged that it was the ruling Left, which in 2019 passed an order that residential areas can be included in buffer zones, and it was that decision which led to the Supreme Court directions issued in June this year.

Satheesan said that if the state government goes to the Supreme Court with the satellite survey report, it would have an adverse effect on the interests of the state.

He suggested that the state government seek more time from the apex court and then carry out a proper manual survey of the areas which may be falling in the buffer zone.

He also questioned why the state government was hesitant to carry out a manual survey.

The suggestion of the LoP was welcomed by Forest Minister Saseendran.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the Satheesan's suggestions to seek more time was a welcome one and the government was not hesitant in exploring that option.

Regarding the allegation of delay in making public the satellite survey report, the minister said that it happened as the expert committee which was to go through the report and verify it had to hold several sittings for the same which took time.

He also said that more time can be given for inviting objections from the public with regard to the report.

Saseendran also clarified that the state government's intention is to exclude residential and agricultural areas from the buffer zones.

The Diocese of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district of the state told the media that their request was to come out with a buffer zone which would not affect the interests of farmers.

It also termed the satellite survey report as "lacking clarity, inaccurate and incomplete". It said the report should be withdrawn.

The Congress on Saturday had threatened to lead a public agitation if the Left government in Kerala does not take immediate steps to address concerns of the farmers and common people regarding the buffer zone.

Satheesan reiterated it on Sunday.

The apex court in June directed that a buffer zone of one kilometre be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country. Against this, both the Centre and the Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court.