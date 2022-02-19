Kerala forest officer booked for amassing disproportionate assets

Joji John is also the first accused in the Mankuva tree-felling case that was unearthed last year.

The vigilance special unit conducted a raid at the home of Joji John, a former Adimala forest range officer in the Kerala Forest Department, and discovered that over a period of ten years he had accumulated crores of unaccounted money, surpassing his known sources of income. Based on a complaint, the vigilance unit on Friday, February 18, conducted the raid at Joji John’s home in Idukki and a resort at Thekkady. Joji John is also the first accused in the Mankuva tree-felling case that was unearthed last year.

KK Moyinkutty, SP of the vigilance and anti-corruption special cell, said, “From the period of January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2020, the official earned Rs 7,86,06,779 above his known income sources.” According to sources, his assets are nearly 300% more than his income. “As per the preliminary probe, the vigilance special wing registered a case against Joji John. The raid was led by vigilance special deputy SP Sajeevan TU and Inspector S Anilkumar,” said the SP.

As part of the raid, the vigilance team seized felled wood, bank passbooks and other documents from his house and resort. "The seized wood will be inspected with the assistance of experts. John said that a huge amount of gold ornaments are pledged in banks," said officials.

In 2021, Joji John was accused of illegally felling and smuggling teak and rosewood from the Adimali range. He is said to have issued 62 tree felling passes in Adimali and 92 in the Neriamangalam range. The forest vigilance squad unearthed large-scale tree felling at Mankuva and Ponmudi tree plantations under Adimala forest station limits. Some of the felled trees from Mankuva were recovered from John's property.

The felling took place following a controversial order that was issued in the state in March 2020. In the order, the revenue principal secretary said that all reserved trees, except sandalwood trees, could be felled by owners of patta (private) land. However, following widespread criticism, the order was cancelled and the curbs on felling trees under various categories were restored in February 2021. But before the order was cancelled, felling occurred in various parts of the state. According to officials, Joji John carried out large-scale tree cutting in the Adimali and Neriamagalam ranges based on the order.

Joji John was booked after the Mannamkandam village officer filed a petition with the Adimali police. He was also suspended from his duties in December 2021.

Environmentalist M N Jayachandran told TNM that the government should terminate the forest official from service. He alleged, "The forest department has every time tried to protect the accused. After the allegations, the additional principal chief conservator of forests transferred John to Ponkunnam social forestry division to protect him. The illegal assets of John show that the forest officials, who are meant to protect the forest, are trying to destroy the wealth of the forest.”