Kerala to float global tender to procure 3 crore vaccine doses

The decision was announced by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

Amid shortage of vaccine to fight COVID-19, the Kerala government on Monday announced a global tender for procuring three crore vaccine doses. Chief Minister Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has initiated steps to call for a global tender for sourcing the vaccine doses. "The tender notification will be issued today," he told reporters on Monday.

Vijayan said the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group has started in the state.As announced earlier, vaccinations for those in the 18 to 44 age group will be first given to people who have a serious illness," he said. After registering on the Central Government's Cowin website, they should log on to "http://www.covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/"www.covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/using the same phone number and submit the required information, he said.

"In addition, they have to upload the Co-morbidity Form after getting it filled by a registered medical practitioner. Please note that applications without Comorbidity Form will be rejected," he said. So far, 50,178 applications have been submitted and of these, 45,525 applications have been verified, Vijayan added. In the last 2 days, over 1,90,745 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have registered to get their first dose of vaccine.

The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken between 12 to 16 weeks after receiving the first dose and the second dose of Covaxin from four to six weeks after taking the first shot, it said. Kerala has administered the first dose of vaccine to 64, 18,928 people and the second dose of vaccination to 19,96,497. With this the state has managed to provide one dose of vaccine to 18.09 percent of its population.

The Chief Minister on Monday added that the peak of the second wave of coronavirus cases in Kerala was over. He said that experts are of the opinion that the peak of the disease spread is over, but we need to exercise caution and restraint.a