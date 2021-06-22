Kerala excise dept launches music album to keep youth away from drugs

The album was sung by prominent playback singers in Malayalam including Najeeb Harshad, Jayashankar and Jyotsna.

news Music

The Kerala Excise Department launched a music album on June 21, World Music Day, as part of a unique initiative against drugs, tobacco and liquor intoxication among youth. The album titled ‘Jeevitham thanne Lahiri’ or ‘life is a high’ attempts to steer the youth of the state away from drugs and other intoxicants. The album is part of the Excise Department's Vimukthi Mission's drive to promote anti-drug ideas among people from all walks of life, especially the youth.

The Vimukthi Mission has carried out many programs to keep the youth and children away from the trap of intoxication with the objective of a drug-free Kerala.

“Typically we see adolescents in the age group of 15-16 and above fall into the habit of taking drugs and other intoxicants. Due to various factors, they are more exposed to this. Our idea was to rope in celebrities in order to attract the younger generation's attention on drug and substance abuse and get them to stay away from it,” says D Rajeev, Additional Excise Commissioner to TNM.

For the album, prominent playback singers were roped in to sing the songs. These include Jyotsna, Harishankar, Sannidhanam, Job Kurian, Najim Harshad, Sithara, Afsal, Niranjana, Sayanora, Pushpavati, Anami, Rajalakshmi, Ruparevathi and Rajesh Cherthala.

The album is produced by renowned artist Bijit Bala and the lyrics are written by Harinarayan. The music for the whole album was composed by music director Bijibal.

It was also shared by actors Asif Ali, Jayasurya and director Vineeth Sreenivasan who posted messages against substance abuse on their social media handles.

The Vimukthi Mission, set up in 2016, has conducted several activities to keep the youth from taking drugs. The department has also conducted awareness programmes in schools and colleges to keep children away from drug intoxication and pave the way for a drug free Kerala.

Watch video here: