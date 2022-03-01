Kerala drama school dean accused of raping student arrested

Sunilkumar has been suspended by the Vice Chancellor and barred from entering into the campus until further orders.

The Dean of the School of Drama and Fine Arts in Thrissur, S Sunilkumar, has been arrested by the Thrissur West police on Tuesday, March 1 for allegedly raping a first year undergraduate girl student. When the student first raised allegations of misconduct against Sunilkumar and another faculty member, at least 55 students from the Bachelor of Theatre Arts course started protesting in the campus. It has also been learnt that he has been suspended by the Vice Chancellor and barred from entering into the campus until further orders.

Sunilkumar has been booked under sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 376-C (Sexual intercourse by a person in authority) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The student was allegedly raped by Sunilkumar when she was staying at his residence, where Sunilkumar’s partner was also present, owing to difficulties to go home due to the pandemic. Speaking to TNM, the complainant said that the dean abused his power when she had to stay at his residence when there were no regular classes at the start of this year, as she couldn’t travel to her hometown.

“He was a mentor to me in the institute, and since hostel facilities were unavailable at this time, I stayed with the couple,” she said. During this period, Sunilkumar allegedly started making sexual advances towards the student when his partner was not around, the complainant said, adding that he allegedly raped her on January 21.

The distressed student then left the residence and confided some parts of what had transpired with her friends. “I did not disclose the rape to anyone because I was scared. I would be the one who will be blamed. However, upon seeing him again in the college and when he tried to have a conversation with me, I had a severe panic attack,” she said.

The student then attempted suicide and was hospitalised. Sunilkumar had gone to the hospital and when the survivor tried to talk about the incidents with her friends, he had started telling them that she was ‘not mentally stable’ and that was the reason she was talking like that. “He also threatened me not to tell this to anyone, or else he would die of suicide. His partner also made a phone call and asked me to come to their house, as she was aware of his behaviour. She must have been scared that I would make it public,” she added.

The student has also filed another complaint against a guest faculty for physically assaulting her during the class, and alleged that slut shaming girl students was a common practice in the institution.