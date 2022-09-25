Kerala: CPI(M) worker dies by suicide, blames local party leaders for harassment

In his suicide note, Babu named three local CPI(M) leaders for mentally harassing and threatening him.

A man in the late 60s in Kerala's Pathanamthitta died by suicide on Sunday, September 25, allegedly after being pressured by local CPI(M) leaders to give his land to the panchayat. Babu, 68, of Perunad near Ranni in Pathanamthitta district was found dead on the land near his house on Sunday morning. A CPI(M) worker, Babu left a note, where he alleged that he had been under pressure from CPI(M) leaders for giving his land to the panchayat, so that they could expand a bus waiting shed near his house.

The suicide note mentioned the names of CPI(M) district committee member and Ranni-Perunad Gram Panchayat President PS Mohanan, ward member Viswan and CPI(M) local secretary Robin K Thomas. The suicide note mentioned that Babu was subjected to mental harassment from these leaders. He had given land for the construction of the waiting shed in the past. Recently, the panchayat tried to acquire 2.5 cents of land belonging to Babuâ€™s family, so that they could construct a toilet. But the family was unwilling to give the land.

Following his suicide, Babu's wife Kusuma Kumari filed a complaint with the Station House Officer Ranni-Perunad police station alleging mental harassment from the three CPI(M) leaders on Sunday. In her complaint, she also stated that the leaders threatened the family when they expressed their unwillingness to part with the land.

â€œIf the waiting shed was expanded, the toilet that was planned to be built and its septic tank would be adjacent to the well of the house. My husband died of suicide as he was subjected to constant mental harassment and threat and also that he was not able to live opposing those in power," she said in her statement to the police.

She has also stated that the leaders had demanded Rs 20 lakh from them to tide over the financial crisis faced by Perunad Cooperative Society. Babu was also told to give Rs 3 lakh to Mohanan and Rs 1 lakh each to Robin and Viswan. He was asked to get the money from their children, who live abroad, according to both the note and the complaint. The police said the matter was under investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.