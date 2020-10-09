Kerala court rejects bail pleas of Bhagyalakshmi and 2 activists for attacking YouTuber

Reportedly, the court stated that no one should take law in their hands and that what happened was against 'our culture'.

news Controversy

A Thiruvananthapuram court on Friday rejected a bail plea filed by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal in a case against them for attacking a YouTube vlogger who posted abusive and crass videos against women. According to reports, the Additional Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram which rejected the plea also slammed the trio saying that no one can take law into their hands.

The women had confronted and assaulted YouTuber Vijay P Nair, who posted a very derogatory video on women titled 'Why do feminists in India, especially Kerala, not wear underwear’, by going to his office in Thiruvananthapuram last month. The women poured black oil on him and slapped him for the video in which he had targeted one of them.

According to reports, while rejecting the bail plea, the court came down on Bhagyalakshmi, Diya and Sreelakshmi, stating no one should take law in their hands and that what happened was against our “culture”. On Thursday, the state government had reportedly opposed giving anticipatory bail pleas to the women. The government’s counsel had argued that giving anticipatory bail in such a case will create a wrong example for the public.

The women were booked by Thampanoor police under section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (punishment for robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of the Indian Penal code.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nair on Thursday got bail in one of the cases registered against him. Though he got bail in one case, he has not been let out of prison as the case against him in the Museum police station under sections of IT Act remains.

