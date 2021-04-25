Kerala couple gets married at COVID-19 ward in hospital, bride dressed in PPE kit

Sarath and Abhirami’s wedding was fixed for April 25, when the groom tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Human Interest

The fourth COVID-19 ward at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital in Kerala witnessed one of the happiest moments on Sunday since the pandemic began. A couple got married in the ward, in the presence of a few COVID-19 patients and the hospital staff. And instead of a wedding saree, the bride wore the personal protective equipment (PPE) kit.

Sarath Mon S and Abhirami’s wedding was fixed for April 25, Sunday. Both families were in the midst of the wedding preparations when the groom, Sarath, a native of Onampally of Alappuzha district, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital. He had returned from Qatar a month ago. His mother Jiji Sasidharan, too, is admitted in the COVID-19 ward along with Sarath. Despite the unforeseen situation, the couple decided to go ahead with the wedding as scheduled, on April 25, while following all COVID-19 protocols.

The bride, Abhirami, a native of Vadakkanaryad in Alappuzha, was geared in the PPE kit from head to toe, with just a pair of earrings the only visible ornament. Sarath wore a simple navy blue shirt and white mundu. On Sunday, Sarath and Abhirami got married and exchanged garlands in the presence of his mother.

Incidentally, the couple's wedding was postponed last year, as Sarath could not return from Qatar on time. That is why both families decided not to postpone the ceremony for a second time, even though the groom was diagnosed with COVID-19. Besides, they had already fixed the muhurtham (auspicious time) for the wedding on Sunday. The family said that they wanted to conduct the wedding in the same muhurtham and were worried if the wedding would ever happen if it got postponed again.

Sarath, who returned to Kerala on March 22, initially tested negative for coronavirus after 10 days of home quarantine. Later, on April 21, when all arrangements for the wedding were made, Sarath and Jiji experienced breathing trouble, following which, they tested positive and were shifted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. As per reports, although Sarath has no other complications, it would take another week for him to get discharged after recovery.

Apart from the couple and Jiji, Abhirami's uncle also took part in the function at the hospital ward. Sarath's father Sasidharan and two sisters are also quarantined at home.

The family also told the media that many politicians like NCP leader Thomas K Thomas, Alappuzha district Collector A Alexander, MCH Superintendent and many others helped them conduct the wedding on the fixed date.

The family also organised a wedding feast for all COVID-19 patients and staff in the ward, where the wedding took place.

After the wedding ceremony, Abhirami returned to her house. “I am a little sad that no family members were there for the wedding. But, other than that, I am happy,” Abhirami told the media.