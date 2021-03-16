Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan declares assets worth Rs 54 lakh, two houses, no vehicle

The Kerala CM filed his nomination papers from Dharmadam in Kannur for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly polls from Dharmadam constituency in Kannur district. Pinarayi Vijayan has declared his total assets to be worth Rs 54 lakh, with his income for the financial year 2020-21 to be Rs 2.87 lakh. The CM declared that he owns two houses and no personal vehicles; he also declared that he has immovable assets of Rs 51.95 lakh and movable assets worth Rs 2.04 lakh. Meanwhile, his wife Thayikandiyil Kamala, a retired teacher, has immovable assets worth Rs 35 lakh and has Rs 29.7 lakh worth of movable assets. Both have also said that they have no dues to settle.

The annual income of the Chief Minister from 2016-17 to 2020-21 ranges between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, with the highest being Rs 3.40 lakh in 2018-19. Meanwhile, Kamala stated that her annual income for the year 2020-21 was Rs 16,400. The CM does not have any personal vehicles nor gold ornaments under his name, while his wife Kamala said that she owns 80 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, as included in his immovable assets, Pinarayi owns 0.78 acre of non-inherited agricultural land along with a house in the plot in Kannur, his native district. He also owns a non-inherited residential house at Pathiriyad in Kannur.

Pinarayi Vijayan notably has two criminal cases and a pauper case listed against him. Among the criminal cases is the controversial SNC Lavalin case, pertaining to the 1997 contract entered by Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the then Kerala Electricity Minister, with the Canadian company SNC Lavalin to renovate Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects, causing an alleged loss of Rs 374.50 crore.

Pinarayi has been charged with alleged corruption in the case. The case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is presently under the consideration of the Supreme Court. Pinarayi Vijayan was discharged as an accused in the case earlier by a CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram. The other criminal case, pertaining to forming an unlawful assembly to block roads and vehicles, has been stayed by the High Court.

