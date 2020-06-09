Kerala CM Pinarayiâ€™s daughter Veena and DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas to get married

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanâ€™s daughter Veena Thayikkandiyil and PA Muhammad Riyas, national President of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- the youth wing of CPI(M), are getting married soon, a source told TNM.

Veena, the elder daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan and Kamala Vijayan, is an IT entrepreneur based in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the wedding will be held on June 15 at Thiruvananthapuram in a small function only for close friends and family.

Muhammad Riyas, who entered politics during his school and college days, was earlier the national joint secretary of DYFI. He was appointed DYFIâ€™s president in February 2017. Riyas has also become a household figure in Kerala with his frequent appearances on television news debates. In May 2017, he led â€˜beef cookingâ€™ protests against the Centreâ€™s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Riyas contested from the Kozhikode constituency as a CPI(M) candidate and lost to UDFâ€™s MK Raghavan by a margin of about 800 votes.

Veena, who has worked with Oracle and then was the CEO of RP Techsoft, started a company called Exalogic 6 years ago. Based out of Bengaluru, the company was recently dragged into the Sprinklr controversy by the Congress.

It is both Veenaâ€™s and Riyasâ€™s second marriage.