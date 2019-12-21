Kerala CM Pinarayi condoles Thomas Chandy's demise

Death

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi said that Chandy as a legislator was instrumental in the development of Kuttanad.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of former minister and NCP state president Thomas Chandy, MLA, who passed away in Kochi.

Chandy was 72 and is survived by his wife and three children.

"In the legislative assembly, the things he did for the development of the Kuttanad region was remarkable. He conducted crucial interference with regard to Kuttanad package."

'He made significant interventions in connection with the Kuttanad package. Chandy, who entered politics as a student, was also known as an entrepreneur. He has been a strong presence in the education sector in Kuwait,' Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death of Chandy and said he shared a bond of friendship with everyone beyond politics.

'Chandy represented Kuttanad Legislative Assembly since 2006 and contributed immensely to the development of Kuttanad. He shared a bond of friendship with everyone beyond politics,' the Congress leader said.

Chandy, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer for quite some time, died at his house on Friday afternoon.

The businessman-turned politician represented Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha district in the state Assembly.

Chandy was forced to quit as Kerala Transport Minister from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in November 2017 after facing encroachment allegations.

He resigned after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition, challenging a report of the Alappuzha District Collector on alleged encroachments by a company in which he has a stake.