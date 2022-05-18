Kerala bye-polls: LDF wins 24 seats, UDF and BJP trail

The UDF won 12 wards while the BJP secured victory in six wards, out of the 42 wards where bye-elections were held on May 17.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won in 24 out of the 42 wards across 12 districts in Kerala where bye-elections were held recently. The LDF’s victory comes in the run-up to the bye-poll for the Thrikkakara assembly constituency scheduled at the end of this month. Bye-polls were held on Tuesday, May 17, in two corporation wards, seven municipal wards, two block panchayat wards and 31 grama panchayat wards.

Reacting to the victory, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the results were testimony of increasing support for the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “UDF (United Democratic Front) was able to secure only half of the seats won by LDF, and BJP only six. Of the seats won by LDF, seven were taken from UDF and two from BJP,” the CM said.

He further added that the results reflected the “desire of the people of Kerala” to move forward with the “comprehensive development policies and social welfare activities” implemented by the LDF Government. “It can also be seen as a strong warning against the anti-people activities of the UDF and the BJP,” Pinarayi further added.

Besides the Left front, the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) won in six wards. Reacting to the results, BJP state president K Surendran told reporters that it was an important outcome for the party in the run-up to the by-election in Thrikkakara constituency. He said that three out of the six wards won by BJP are in the constituencies neighbouring Thrikkakara, which indicates the mindset of the people of that constituency.

The Congress-led UDF, on the other hand, lost in eight wards which were with it earlier. However, it won in 12 out of the 42 wards where by-polls were held.

The Thrikkakara bye-polls were necessitated by the death of Congress leader PT Thomas, whose wife Uma Thomas will contest the election from the UDF.

