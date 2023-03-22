Kerala bishop who promised catholic votes to BJP draws flak, party pledges support

The bishop had courted controversy with his remarks that catholics in north Kerala would vote for the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections if the government hikes the price of rubber.

After a bishop courted controversy with his promise that catholics in north Kerala would vote for the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections if the Union government hikes the price of rubber, supporters and dissenters have come out in large numbers. On Monday, March 20, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, held a press meet in Delhi, welcoming the statement of Joseph Pamplany, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tellicherry (Thalassery). The Minister also said that the BJP leaders in Kerala are ready to hold a meeting with the Union government regarding hiking the price of rubber. In addition to Muraleedharan, the state’s BJP chief K Surendran and many local leaders expressed support for the bishop’s statement. At the same time, the statement has received widespread criticism from within and outside the catholic community in the state.

The bishop made the controversial statement on March 18, while speaking at an event in Alakode of Kannur district. Donning a farmer’s pala thoppi (a hat made of arecanut leaves), the bishop stated, “There is no market value for rubber. Who is responsible, nobody. Dear people, the government that rules the country can raise the price up to Rs 250. Why are the governments here not reacting to the rights of the farmers? You should realise that in a democracy, protests should be reflected in votes, otherwise they are not protests. We can tell the Union government, whatever party you may be, we will give you votes, but you should raise the price of rubber to Rs 300. If that is done, us migrant farmers (those who migrated to Malabar from Travancore in the 20th century) will solve your issue of not having a Parliament member [in Kerala].”

The statement of the bishop came after a meeting with the district BJP leaders at the Thalassery Bishop House, held on Tuesday, March 14. “When BJP district president N Haridas, Minority Morcha district president Arun Thomas, general secretary, Jose A One, Luis, and other leaders visited bishop Joseph Pamplani, he conveyed the concern of the migrant population and said that they will support any government that stands for farmers, regardless of politics. He said that the Minority Morcha’s involvement in social issues like love jihad is commendable,” the Kannur unit of the BJP posted on Facebook.

Speaking to the media later, the bishop affirmed that he stands by his statement and said that the church isn't averse to any political party. “The decisions taken by the farmers are firm. We are not laying a red carpet for anybody. When we talk about farmers, we won’t get scared by those shouting that we are supporting BJP,” the Bishop said.

Even though there have been instances of other catholic bishops expressing solidarity to certain BJP campaigns like love jihad, this is probably the first time that a catholic bishop voiced support to the party publicly. Christian Association And Alliance For Social Action (CASA), a catholic group known for its right-wing stands, has extended support to the bishop.

Thomas Pamplani’s statement was not received well by certain factions of catholics and by critics of the Church. Many compared the Rs 300 mentioned by the Bishop with the Biblical story of the 30 silver coins for which Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ.

“300 rupees involves everything — the martyrs of Kandhamal (Odisha district where Christians faced attacks in 2008); Stan Swamy's Tihar [jail] and that old man’s death thirsting for water; the destroyed churches of Jharkhand; the voice recording of a nun crying out in fear; the sobs of missionaries; the helplessness of those imprisoned without trial and the tears of their mothers; and those names that were erased from voters’ lists. The Rs 300 also stands for rubber and Malayali’s love for farmers and our fidelity to the Savarna elite. Rs 300 is the cost of an MP. It is the 30 silver coins too,” wrote Martin N Antony, a priest under the catholic congregation of Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on his Facebook page.

Joshy Mayyattil, the secretary of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council’s Bible Commission, blamed the Congress and Left parties for the polarisation of Christians. “Left and right fronts, don't you see that in the last few years, some catholic religious leaders and some organisations with Christian names are sympathising with BJP? Did you not see that some meetings were held in the Catholic centres in the presence of the Minority Morcha and that the representative meetings of the various Christian churches were held in many places? Some of us reach for the pragmatic position of sticking with the powerful to get what we want. Left and right fronts, you, and only you, are responsible for this situation. Do you think that the country and the people do not understand the policy you are showing towards the hilly regions and coastal areas [of Kerala]?” he wrote on Facebook.

The Joint Christian Council, a group working towards the reformation of Christian churches, said that the bishop's words have insulted the Christian community. “Those who try to trade votes for price hike will also trade their faith for better offers,” a statement issued by the Council said. It also said that the Bishop should not forget how Sangh Parivar groups are targeting and attacking Christians across the country.

Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) politburo member MA Baby responded to the bishop’s statement by quoting the Pope. “The head of the global catholic Church, Pope Francis, asks the faithful to stand on the side of justice and not under the shadows of power, with those who would give Rs 300,” he said. He also said that it is widely known that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Union government will not increase the price of rubber. “They are the implementers of the politics of squeezing the farmers further. Christians should not only remember Father Stan Swamy and other Christians who have been attacked, but also think about justice,” he reminded.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheeshan, said that the bishop’s statement was made in a spurt of emotion. “Farmers are facing problems, but that shouldn't be a reason to support the Union government. In our country, the biggest problem faced by the Christian minority is RSS threats,” Satheeshan said. Various other political leaders also expressed their dissent to the bishop’s remarks.