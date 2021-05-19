Kerala beedi worker who donated life savings to CM fund invited for Pinarayi swearing-in

Janardhanan, a beedi worker, drained his bank account to help the state procure COVID-19 vaccines.

news Human Interest

A beedi worker from Kannur, who donated his life savings of Rs 2 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) has been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the LDF government on May 20. Janardhanan, a beedi worker, donated his savings to help the state procure the COVID-19 vaccines.

Janardhanan, who has been a Communist supporter all through his life, said he felt proud when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Kerala will provide the vaccines free of cost. It is then he decided to donate the money. His bank account was emptied after he donated all his savings. Janardhanan, however, said that he is still earning his livelihood and that is enough for him.

On May 18, Revenue Department officials visited Janardhanan in his home and handed over a pass to attend the swearing in ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. "When they invited me to attend the swearing in ceremony, I was really happy and overwhelmed. I was invited as the 216th person among the 500 guests invited. I can't believe that I got a VIP pass. First I I thought I would not attend the function as travelling is really difficult in this COVID-19 time. Later, District Committee leaders contacted me and asked me to get ready and they would arrange everything else, so I have decided to go," he told the media.

"The Chief Minister had also informed me that if I have any difficulties it is ok that I don't attend the event. He also promised to meet me when he comes to Kannur. But I thought I was not that great a person to refuse the invitation. So I changed my decision," he said.

He also recalled watching the swearing-in ceremony of former chief ministers VS Achuthanandan and EK Nayanar on TV. " Those are only the swearing-in ceremonies in my memory," he added.

He said that the second successive victory of the LDF is something that has to be celebrated but is sad that the present situation doesn't allow that.