Kerala-based startup SurveySparrow announces upto 30% hike in salaries for employees

As part of its remote work policy, SurveySparrow is also providing office furniture to employees to be able to set up home offices.

Atom Startups

SurveySparrow, a customer experience platform, on Thursday announced that it is extending remote-work policy with upto 30% hike in salaries to all its eligible employees in an effort to boost employee morale as the world is trying to cope with COVID-19 and its economic impact. This comes as the startup is on target to clock more than 30,000 customers by the end of 2020.

SurveySparrow says it has expanded and strengthened its internal collaboration and productivity tools to support the entire teams make the shift towards a virtual work environment. The company said it has taken steps ranging from virtual logins to productivity tools to continuous peer recognition, to ensure that the employees are fully equipped to adopt remote working.

Recognising the need for a dedicated workspace with strong internet connection, SurveySparrow has equipped employees with internet connections and other necessities. Many studies that list out the negative impacts of remote working have pointed out the need to have comfortable furniture to boost employees’ mental and physical well-being. SurveySparrow’s remote work policy also includes ensuring the employees have proper office ergonomic furniture delivered to their homes irrespective of the location.

Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow says, “As an experience-oriented company, SurveySparrow has always believed in delivering refined experiences. We have not halted our hiring process or slowed down our expansion to be better. We owe it to our relentlessly working teams who stand by delivering nothing but wows. And we had to appreciate their hard work.”

SurveySparrow has marked 3x growth by the first two quarters of this year and is continuing it’s streak up the growth curve and looking to hire more employees, the company said. Headquartered in the US, SurveySparrow was founded in October 2017 by Freshworks veteran Shihab Muhammed and ex-Zoho veteran Subin Sebastian with offices in Palo Alto and Kochi. The company raised $1.4 million in seed funding from Prime Venture Partners.