Kerala announces new lockdown relaxations: What’s allowed

The relaxations are being announced after repeated pleas from several groups of workers and traders who are going through a difficult time.

news Lockdown

Even as the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala has not come down after many weeks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a few lockdown relaxations after repeated pleas from several groups of workers and traders going through a difficult time. These include allowing film shooting as well as the opening of beauty parlours and barbershops on certain days. Centres of worship, too, can allow devotees with restrictions. Recently, the state government had announced major relaxations for three days for the occasion of Bakrid, starting Sunday, July 18.

"We need some restrictions to contain the COVID-19 spread. However, during the evaluation meeting today (July 17), it was decided to bring some changes,” the CM said at the press meet. The level of relaxations will be implemented according to the tests positivity rate (TPR) of the region. TPR refers to the percentage of persons in a group testing positive for the virus, and a higher percentage indicates higher transmission. As on July 17, Kerala’s TPR stands at 10.76%.

“For the A category, where TPR is below 5%, there are 86 local self-government (LSGs) areas. Under category B with TPR between 5 and 10%, there are 392 LSGs. In the C category, with TPR between 10 and 15%, there are 362 LSGs. There are 194 LSGs where the TPR is above 15%,” the CM said, announcing the various relaxations.

The list of which local bodies come under these categories will be updated soon. Some of the relaxations announced are:

> Electronic shops and electronic repair shops, shops selling household items in categories A and B can open from 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday.

> Centres of worship can allow a maximum of 40 people on special days. Those who visit religious places should have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Sabarimala (where the season of worship has just begun), as many as 10,000 people can go through a virtual queue. Earlier, only 5,000 people were allowed.

> Beauty parlours and barbershops in the A and B categories can open on days that other shops are allowed to open, provided the staff have taken at least one dose of vaccine.

> Film shooting will now be allowed in categories A and B, following all the restrictions given for TV serial shooting. In all such places, entry is allowed only for those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine.

> Hostels of engineering and polytechnic colleges should allow students to stay since semester exams have started.