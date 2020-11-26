Kerala actor assault case: Take steps to resume trial, court directs

The court has asked to be informed about appointing a new prosecutor in the case as the Special Public Prosecutor resigned.

The special court in Kochi that is hearing the Kerala actor assault case on Thursday directed the Director General of Prosecution (DGP) to initiate steps to resume trial proceedings, as Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan recently resigned from the post. The court has reportedly asked the DGP to inform the court about prospects of appointing a new prosecutor in the case. According to sources, the district government pleader has also been directed to do the same by the court. The case was posted for further hearing on December 2.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Suresan, appearing for the survivor actor, had resigned from the post on November 23, in the 2017 case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading woman actor in Kerala. Actor Dileep is accused of having masterminded the crime.

The SPPâ€™s resignation came days after the High Court rejected transfer petitions of the state government and survivor actor, requesting that the case be shifted to a new trial court. The survivor actor had alleged that the judge of the Additional Sessions (CBI special No III) Court in Ernakulam, was biased and hostile.

Prior to the survivor actor moving the High Court, it was SPP A Suresan, who moved the trial court, asking it to stop the proceedings. He had raised allegations that the court had a discriminatory approach against the prosecution. The plea to stop the trial proceedings was rejected. It was following this, that the prosecution, the state government and the survivor actor moved the High Court, with transfer petitions.

Though the survivor actor informed the HC about the ordeal she faced during witness examination, including harassment from accused actor Dileepâ€™s counsel, the High Court on November 20, rejected the petition, stating that it does not see grounds to shift the case to a new court.

It was on Thursday (November 26) that the trial court proceedings resumed in the case. However, the trial proceedings could not be continued as the SPP has resigned. It was in this backdrop that the court has asked the DGP about appointment of a new prosecutor. TNM had earlier reported that the state government is now planning to move the Supreme Court against the single bench order of the High Court.

