Keerthy Suresh shares pic with director Siva from Rajinikanth's Annaatthe sets

The ensemble cast of ‘Annaatthe’ includes actors Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared a photo from the sets of Annaatthe and wished director Siva on his birthday on August 12. Sharing a monochrome image where she is seen posing along with director Siva, Keerthy Suresh wrote: “Happy Birthday to our affectionate director, @directorsivasir. May you continue to radiate positivity and joy in everything you do. Wishing you all the success and good health sir #HBDDirectorSiva # Annaatthe.”

Spearheaded by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the action drama stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others. Annaatthe, which is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year, is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Director Siva is known for his Kollywood movie Siruthai, which starred actors Karthi and Tamannaah in the lead and his films with Ajith in the lead. Composer D Imman has been roped in for the venture, while popular editor Ruben is also on board the project. Annaatthe has cinematography by Vetri. Annaatthe is touted to be a rural drama.

Recently, the makers of Annaatthe said that the film will be hitting the big screens on November 4, coinciding with Deepavali. The confirmation came amid speculations about direct Over-the-top (OTT) release for the movie. The theatrical release of several big budget films have been postponed during the last few months, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Birthday to our affectionate director, @directorsiva sir. May you continue to radiate positivity and joy in everything you do. Wishing you all the success and good health sir ❤️#HBDDirectorSiva #Annaatthe pic.twitter.com/OLdm9OfpTV — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 12, 2021

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in Tamil movie Darbar that released in the year 2020. The AR Murugadoss directorial starred actors Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suneil Shetty in the lead. It was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film had music by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography and editing by Santosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad respectively.

Meanwhile actor Keerthy Suresh has a number of projects in the pipeline. Keerthy was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Rang De, co-starring Nithiin. She is currently working on upcoming sports drama Good Luck Sakhi and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring actor Mahesh Babu.