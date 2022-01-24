Keerthy Suresh-Selvaraghavan starrer Saani Kaayidham gears up for OTT release

The film marks director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut and features him in the lead along with actor Keerthy Suresh.

Flix Kollywood

Director Arun Matheswaran who made his directorial debut with Rocky in December 2021, is gearing up for the release of Saani Kaayidham, which marks director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut. Actor Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead. Director Selvaraghavan recently retweeted Malayalam and Tamil film tracker Sreedhar Pillai’s tweet about the OTT release of the film on Amazon Prime Video.



Screengrab of Selvaraghavan's retweet of industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai's tweet confirming

OTT release of Saani kaayidham.



Director Selvaraghavan recently announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. "I have just tested positive today, 23/01/2022, for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me in the last two to three days kindly consult your physician on what you should be doing. Please stay vigilant. Urging everyone to mask up and stay safe,” he tweeted on January 23.

Director Arun Matheswaran’s Rocky hit the big screens on December 23 last year. The film stars actors Vasanth Ravi and veteran director Bharathiraja in the lead. With stunning visuals by director of photography Shreeyas Krishna, who previously worked in Jil Jung Juk and Aval, Rocky has opened to positive responses from critics, as well as members from the film fraternity.

Director Arun Matheswaran has also signed a new movie with actor Dhanush. The latter had also heaped praises on the makers of Rocky in a tweet. "This film is an absolute GEM!! Watch out for some very strong performances. Especially from my beloved Bharathiraja sir. Best of luck to the entire team. Especially the very talented Arun Matheswaran. God bless,” he wrote. Rocky was presented by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

Speaking to TNM earlier, director Arun Matheswaran shared how the team of Rocky faced unprecedented delays during production. “I came up with the script in 2014, soon after completing Irudhi Suttru. I narrated the story to many. Almost thrice the film went into production but had to be shelved for reasons unknown. I also had a version with a female protagonist and that didn’t take off either. Finally, when I met Vasanth Ravi, it all fell into place. They were all due to production delays. The actors did not have the dates etc. The script was also rejected by quite a few. They found it too violent. There’s no love story or a comedy track in it unlike mainstream cinema.”