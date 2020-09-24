KEAM 2020 results for engineering, pharmacy out

Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel while announcing the results said that pass percentage has increased by 10 percent this year.

news Education

Kerala Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel on Thursday announced the results for entrance exams to Engineering and Pharmacy courses of KEAM 2020. Announcing the results, the Minister said that the pass percentage has increased by 10 percent this year.

Out of the 71,742 students who wrote the Engineering entrance exam, 53,236 students secured a place in the rank list. The majority of the students who cracked the Engineering entrance, passed out from the schools under the state’s General Education department. 37,124 students passed out their class 12 from Higher Secondary Schools, 14,468 passed out from CBSE schools and 1,206 students passed out from ISC schools.

Out of the 54,837 students who wrote Pharmacy entrance exams, 47,801 secured names in the rank list.

The results can be found on the official site of KEAM.

The state has a total of 25,000 seats for engineering courses. Of this, 1000 seats have been newly created after 15 private colleges started new courses.

The Minister also said that from the new academic year, Engineering students will be able to secure B.Tech minor degrees from courses in different streams.

“For instance, a Civil Engineering student can enroll in a course on Artificial Intelligence from Computer Sciences stream through this,” said the Minister.

The entrance exams were held on July 16, following the breakout of COVID-19, in 339 centres in the state, and one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

“Though many states postponed their entrance exams, Kerala successfully held it taking all precautions of COVID-19. We even made it possible for three students admitted with COVID-19 in hospitals, to write the exam with the special arrangement with doctors,” said Minister Jaleel.

But it is to be noted that two students who appeared for KEAM exam in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for the virus later. Visuals of large crowds of students and parents at exam centres, had sparked a row.

Watch visuals of students and parents crowding in a KEAM exam centre: