KCR unveils Telangana Martyrs' Memorial

The six-storey memorial built in the shape of a lamp was opened to mark the culmination of the decennial Telangana formation day celebrations.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, June 22, inaugurated the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. The six-storey memorial built in the shape of a lamp was opened to mark the culmination of the decennial Telangana formation day celebrations. The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and top officials paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for the statehood to Telangana. KCR symbolically lit the flame on top of the memorial, named 'Amara Deepam'.

The inauguration involved a show by 750 drones. With 13 formations, these drones created images including that of KCR. The theme was martyrs, monuments and achievements of Telangana during the last nine years. The drones from Boatlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi startup, were flown in sync through a pre-programmed algorithm. The skies over the lake were illuminated to depict the Telangana movement and the flagship projects of the state government.

The police fired in the air to pay tributes to the martyrs. KCR, along with others, watched a documentary at the mini theatre, highlighting the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

KCR, who felicitated the families of the martyrs on the occasion, recalled the journey through the first and second phases of the Telangana movement and the achievements of the new state during the last nine years. He said that while his "dream of achieving Telangana without shedding even a drop of blood" came true, but the "unexpected suicides" by Telangana youth for the sake of Telangana state pained him. KCR also said inspired by the great sacrifices of the martyrs, the state will continue to march forward on the path of progress.