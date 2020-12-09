KCR endorses Central Vista project ahead of foundation stone laying

The support by K Chandrashekar Rao to the Central Vista project comes at a time when the state has sanctioned Rs 617 crores for a brand new secretariat building.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that the Central Vista project in Delhi is a symbol of self-esteem as the present parliament building is associated with India’s colonial past. The Chief Minister also conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

"I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista," said the chief minister in a letter to the Prime Minister. KCR is the first Chief Minister from a non-BJP ruled state to express support for the Cental Vista project. The vanity project had faced criticism over its Rs 971 crore budget with many wondering over social media if it was even required.

The proposed project is estimated to have a seating capacity for 900 to 1200 Member of Parliament (MPs).

KCR in his letter wrote that the project was long overdue, “The existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past. The new central Vista project will be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious and nationally important project,”

The support by the Telangana Chief Minister to the Central Vista project comes at a time when the KCR has sanctioned Rs 617 crores for a brand new secretariat building. In July this year, the TRS government demolished the Telangana secretariat overnight without notice.

The Supreme Court is presently hearing petitions that have challenged the Central Vista project. On Monday the court allowed the laying of the foundation stone but with restrictions on cutting trees or starting construction work until all petitions are heard.