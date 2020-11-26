KCR alleges anarchic forces trying to incite communal tension in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation in Telangana on Wednesday.

news GHMC Elections

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday held a high level meeting on the law and order situation in the state, in the backdrop of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. In the meeting, the CM asked police to deal firmly with 'anarchic forces', who 'out of deep despair and disappointment are conspiring to incite communal tensions and clashes' in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The GHMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 and campaigning is in full swing in the city.

Addressing the meeting, KCR said that the government had definite information about these 'anarchic elements' trying to draw political mileage during the GHMC elections through 'conspiracies'.

Maintenance of law-and-order situation in Telangana is top of the state government's agenda and any attempts to disturb the peace and harmony should be dealt with firmly. The anti-social elements should be crushed with an iron hand, the CM said. According to the Chief Minister's Office, KCR gave the police a â€˜free handâ€™ to deal with anti-social elements in the state.

"During the GHMC polls, certain leaders are trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. At first, they used social media to spread fake news. They tried to divert people with morphed photos. Later, they have indulged in provocation through their utterances. Yet, peace-loving people in Hyderabad did not fall to their falsehoods. People are not reacting despite the attempts to whip up communal passions. They have realised that their attempts to get votes by throwing money did not work in Hyderabad. With this, they are stooping down to low levels to create communal clashes in Hyderabad and take political mileage of it," the CMO quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

"They want to create communal clashes in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and other places and campaign using this in Hyderabad. They want to create some trouble in Hyderabad and paint it communal and they want to ferment trouble at places of worship. With these acts, they want to whip up communal passions. They want to create such a communal disturbance so that the GHMC polls are not held and postponed. This is their actual plan. The state government has definite information about this plan," the official note said.

Stating that his government gave top priority to maintaining law and order and firmly dealt with anti-social elements, he said Hyderabad and Telangana are in a state of peace and harmony.

"Hyderabad is regarded as one of the safest cities worldwide. Investments are coming in a big way to the city and the state. Young people are getting employment. There is a 1.60 crore population in the metropolitan city of Hyderabad under the three Commissionerates. It is the main responsibility of the state government to protect the city. It is very important to safeguard the state, to ensure peace and harmony in Hyderabad. People here should lead a happy and peaceful life," he added.

KCR also urged people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred and clashes. He wanted people, especially the youth, to be cautious and not fall prey to those elements, which would try to whip up communal feelings. He also appealed to political parties to wage a democratic fight in the polls in a transparent manner.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and other top officials attended the review meeting.

(With IANS inputs)