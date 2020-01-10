Kavita Devgan's 10 Small Changes To Begin The New Year

Take a look at these simple changes recommended by nutritionist Kavita Devgan, that you can make with ease and help yourself become a better you in the coming year.

TNM Marquee Partner

This article is authored by Kavita Devgan, an acclaimed nutritionist with more than 20 years of experience as a weight loss and holistic health consultant. For more such articles, check out Tata Nutrikorner!

Making new resolutions and sticking to them is a difficult task! At the same time, some resolutions are extremely easy to incorporate in your life to achieve better health. Take a look at these simple changes recommended by nutritionist Kavita Devgan, that you can make with ease and help yourself become a better you in the coming year!

Eat mindfully

Make your eating time just for eating. Look at what you are eating, take pleasure in eating, savour the food, chew slowly. This will help your body extract the goodness that it is supposed to from that food.

Do this: Ban all screens and gadgets (even your phone) for 20-30 minutes three times a day (for 3 meals).

Change how you shop

Stop compromising on the quality of food that you buy for your family. Only buy ingredients that you are sure of, which come with the backing of a brand you can trust, and whose food philosophy agrees with you.

Do this: Discover brands which keep your health in the focus clearly and zero in only on them.

Dig into a bowl of dal chawal more often

Dals have traditionally been the mainstay of our meals; it’s time to do that again and eat them at least once, sometimes even twice day. Always opt for unpolished dals such as Tata Sampann that do not undergo any artificial polishing with water, oil or leather.

Do this: There is huge variety of dals available, rotate and eat by turn. Make a roster of dal of the day and try to eat at least 10-12 different kind every month to score their nutritional benefits.

Focus more on greens

All leafy greens deliver more nutrition per calorie than any other food. They are chockfull of phytonutrients, protein, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Do this: Have fresh greens every day for one main meal at least. Have them cooked, as a soup or in the form of a sabzi.

Get ‘dessert smart’

It is better to eat sweets in small measures forever than in big greedy quantities and then repent it big time. So, learn to practice portion control.

Do this: Understand that first bite gives you the taste of the dessert, second satisfies you, and third seals the deal. Stop here, as any more is simply greed.

Eat more sprouts

Stop depending on energy drinks - they do more harm than good. Try lentil sprouts instead. They are an excellent source of enzymes that act as a catalyst for the biochemical reactions that keep our body on the go.

Do this: Buy a sprout maker. It’s a must have in all kitchens that believe in healthy eating. Plus, it’s easy to use: just put the unpolished lentils inside the perforated pan and watch them sprout in a day’s time.

Make breakfast non-negotiable

Eat a big, healthy and proper sit-in breakfast everyday (no picking an apple or gulping just milk and rushing out). Breakfast eaters are slimmer, fitter, have more energy, better memory, and are also much healthier.

Do this: Get up 20 minutes earlier if you have to or plan the next day’s breakfast a day in advance.

Spice up your life

Spices add tang and flavour to foods, and lots of health too. They add innumerable phytochemicals (antioxidants) to your diet that help decrease the risk of multiple diseases including cancer and cardiac problems.

Do this: Get adventurous with spices and cook up a storm of flavours. Best news is that spices can be added to any recipe and any food - soups, breads, mustards, marinades, butters, sauces, salad dressings, stocks, vinegars, desserts, drinks and more.

Talk turmeric

Turmeric is the most studied food ingredient and the list of its ‘proven’ benefits (detoxing, anti-inflammatory, cancer slayer, mind booster etc.) is only increasing day by day. It is important to source pure turmeric to ensure least impurities (like lead etc.) and buy haldi that gives 3% curcumin (the active ingredient which gives turmeric its medicinal properties) guarantee like Tata Sampann.

Do this: Add turmeric to all your tadkas and have haldi doodh every night before sleeping.

Go whole at least 50% of the time

Replace all the refined stuff that you eat with whole grains and other whole foods. Whole foods are low GI foods and lower glycemic index equals satiety = weight loss. Your fibre intake will also get a big boost, plus your body will learn to appreciate the taste of brown over white.Replace all the refined stuff that you eat with whole grains and other whole foods. Whole foods are low GI foods and lower glycemic index equals satiety = weight loss. Your fibre intake will also get a big boost, plus your body will learn to appreciate the taste of brown over white.

Do this: Buy whole grain bread, add bran to your roti flour, have pancakes made with whole-wheat flour, and switch to brown rice. If it is pasta you are craving, give whole wheat a chance.

For more such articles, check out:

This article is authored by Kavita Devgan for Tata Nutrikorner in association with TNM Brand Studio, and not by TNM Editorial.