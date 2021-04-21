Kauvery Hospital launches diabetes helpline to answer patient queries

The service, Kauvery Hospital said, will be provided by a multidisciplinary team of trained medical professionals and nurses.

Product Diabetes

Kauvery Hospital has launched a diabetes helpline to help patients stay safe. The helpline, which can be reached at +91 88802 88802, will be available round the clock. It will address all queries related to diabetes management, including diagnosis, lifestyle modification, diet, drugs, and prevention of complications.

The service, Kauvery Hospital said, will be provided by a multidisciplinary team of trained medical professionals and nurses who will guide the patients and their family members. Kauvery Hospital added that it is to help patients achieve and maintain good control over diabetes and lower their risks from COVID-19.

"COVID -19 and diabetes is a double whammy for the patient. Many patients with uncontrolled diabetes develop many complications. These can be categorized into two — microvascular complications (Diabetic Retinopathy, Diabetic Nephropathy etc.) and macrovascular complications (heart attacks, damage to major blood vessels). Generally, the Hba1c levels of diabetic patients should be less than 7; higher levels make diabetic patients vulnerable to develop infections or other complications,” said Dr. K Baraneedharan, Senior Consultant Diabetologist at Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

People with diabetes are required to keep certain parameters in check, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, liver and kidney function tests. People with diabetes are prone to develop complications such as impaired eyesight, decreased functioning of kidneys, damage to nerves, heart disease etc.

"People who are in a very early stage of diabetes or a pre diabetic stage can seek guidance on diet plans, wellness activities etc. Those who suffer from complications such as diabetic retinopathy or diabetic neuropathy shall receive the right advice and guidance from the respective specialty. We also have a dedicated diabetic foot care management team who will help patients to prevent diabetic foot, and thereby avoid ulcers and amputations," Dr Baranee added.

In Tamil Nadu, nearly 50% of COVID-19 patients are reportedly diabetic.

“Staying home is equally important, and an initiative like this is definitely a great help for those seeking medical advice and recommendations without having to do a hospital visit. I urge the people to make use of such facilities, and not to ignore any health condition," said Latha Rajinikanth, the Chairperson of the Shree Daya Foundation.

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "Apart from heredity, environmental factors are major contributors to occurrence of diabetes. Over the last year, we are seeing an increase in the number of patients with newly detected diabetes, and patients with diabetes developing complications early owing to sedentary lifestyle from avoiding physical activity, work from home, glycemic diets etc. The quality of health of many of them further deteriorated as they did not seek treatment from healthcare centres fearing the possibility of getting infected. We also saw that the most common co-morbidity which put life at risk for COVID patients has been diabetes,” he said.

He added that as they are fighting the pandemic, they are also focussing on stabilising such comorbidities that put patients’ life at risk with COVID.

“Diabetes is the leader among those burdens. The helpline centre will help people to gain quality information from the right expert. COVID Vaccination is one of our great hopes, and initiative, in controlling the pandemic and the helpline will also guide people with diabetes on their vaccine related queries and concerns,” he said.