Kashmiri students arrested on sedition charges in Karnataka released due to lack of evidence

The Bajrang Dal however opposed the release and protested outside the station.

Three Kashmiri engineering students in Hubli, who were arrested by the police under seditious charges, and on allegations of disturbing communal harmony, have been released for lack of evidence.

The Commissioner of Hubli said that the students were let off under section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Release of accused due to lack of evidence).

As part of the terms of their release, the students were made to sign a bond. In the bond, they have agreed to appear before the police when they are summoned.

Shortly after they were released, the Bajrang Dal, began sloganeering outside the Gokul police station in Hubli, where the boys had been held. The right wing group objected to the release of the students.

The Bajrang dal is the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a political outfit. TNM had previously reported that the members of Bajrang dal had intimated the police about the contentious video, following which the police took up the case.

The three engineering college students had shared a selfie video of themselves on Saturday. The video, which went viral showed the three of them shouting " Azaadi" and saying "Pakistan" and then "Zindabad" after a few beats. All this was as a song played in the background, which was purportedly used by the Pakistani military media wing.

Recently, the Karnataka police had received much flak for arresting a teacher and the parent of a school pupil for a play that was enacted in the school in Bidar against NRC. The school and the two individuals had been charged with sedition and the women had to spend two weeks in jail before they were released.