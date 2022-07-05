Karthi’s first look poster from Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is out

The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

Flix Kollywood

The first look poster of actor Karthi from his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan was released on Tuesday, July 5. He essays the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, a commander of the Chola army. Helmed by director Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus is set to hit the big screens on September 30. Sharing the poster, Madras Talkies, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote, “The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!”

The first look of actor Vikram’s character from the film was unveiled earlier this week. Vikram essays the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie is based on the popular Tamil novel by writer Kalki that goes by the same name. It will be released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The story revolves around prince Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to be known as Raja Raja Cholan. The project is reportedly one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles.

Jayam Ravi will be reportedly essaying the role of Arulmozhi Varman or Ponniyin Selvan, who came to be known as Raja Raja Chola later. Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini, while Trisha will be seen in the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar, a Chola princess.

The film’s background score and soundtracks are composed by AR Rahman. Popular cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad, who have teamed up with Mani Ratnam earlier, are on board for PS-I. The screenplay is written by both Mani Ratnam and Kumaravel, while dialogues have been penned by Jeramohan. Ponniyin Selvan has Brinda Master on board as the choreographer while Sham Kaushal will be taking care of the action sequences.