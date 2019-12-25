Karthi in a dual avatar for PS Mithran's film?

Kollywood

Actor Karthi, who is basking in the success of his recent release Thambi is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in Thailand. The film has a bevy of stars including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Jayaram, Kishore among others.

It is known that Karthi also has another project with director PS Mithran who just saw the release of his second film Hero starring Sivakarthikeyan. According to Indiaglitz report, Karthi will be seen in a dual avatar in the film with a long-haired look which he is currently sporting for Ponniyin Selvan. The rest of the cast and crew for this film are yet to be finalised.

The film is expected to go on floors sometime in April next year and will be bankrolled by Lakshman under the banner Prince Pictures who already produced Karthi starrer Dev that failed at the box-office.

Karthi's recent release,Thambi directed by Jeethu Joseph also starred Jyothika. Jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and in association with Suraj of Parallel Minds Productions, the film also had veteran actor 'Sowcar' Janaki, Master Ashwanth who had stolen the show in Super Deluxe, Sathyaraj and Anson Paul. The film had music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame and Cinematography by RD Rajashekar.

Meanwhile, Karthi is expected to complete shooting for his upcoming film titled Sultan with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame. The film has Rashmika Manadanna who will be making her Tamil debut. Tipped to be high on action and comedy, it is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. More details regarding the film are yet to be revealed by the team.

(Content provided by Digital Native)