Karnataka's Kolar district reports 2 clusters in orphanage, garment factory

Officials said that the condition of all those who tested positive is stable.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Two big COVID-19 clusters, affecting more than 50 persons including 27 children in an orphanage home, were identified on Tuesday morning in Kolar district near Bengaluru. The other cluster was reported in a garment factory in the same district. Dr Vijaya Kumar, District Health Officer, Kolar, said the number of positive cases in these two clusters were 66, as of Tuesday morning. “A majority of the children are 14 years of age and are on constant observation of district health officials. None of them have any severe symptoms,” he said, adding that all the workers who tested positive for the coronavirus in the garment factory are asymptomatic.

According to district health officials, all the children who tested positive at the orphanage are in a stable condition after they were tested on Sunday evening. However, some of them had developed a fever over the weekend. The garment factory workers were tested on Monday after one of their colleagues had earlier tested positive. According to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, sanitisation and disinfection exercises have been conducted on both the premises.

According to the Karnataka COVID-19 bulletin, Kolar reported 82 cases on Monday and the number of active cases in the district were at 250. Most of the patients are asymptomatic and are undergoing isolation at home or institutional facilities. As of Monday, seven patients in the district needed intensive care facilities.

Since the pandemic broke out last year, the cumulative number of cases in Kolar district is 10,769, with 180 deaths.

Currently, the entire state of Karnataka is reporting a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases since March. Maintaining an upward trend, 5,279 new cases were registered in Karnataka over 24 hours, with 3,728 from Bengaluru on Monday. The infection claimed 32 more lives on Monday, including 18 from Bengaluru, taking the state's COVID-19 death toll to 12,657 since March 2020. The test positivity rate for the day rose to 5.39%, while case fatality rate was 0.60% across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 74,135 people, including 30,876 senior citizens and 42,283 citizens in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday.

Cumulatively, 44,75,617 people have given the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across Karnataka. A total of 1,16,464 people have been vaccinated in Kolar district, including frontline and healthcare workers.