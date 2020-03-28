Indira Canteens in Karnataka, which were earlier providing subsidised food, are now giving parceled food for free to people from low income backgrounds, including daily-wage workers and the poor. People can either go to the Indira Canteens or have the food delivered directly to their homes.

According to the Minister for Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar, people can call the Health Department’s helpline numbers and they will be directed to the nearest Indira Canteen. If they are unable to go to the canteen, the free food packets will be delivered directly to their homes.

He said that the civil defence personnel and the volunteers who have signed up, will deliver the meals to people’s homes.

Food will be prepared in 16 centralised kitchens in Bengaluru and divided into individual packets. The district administrations and local bodies of other municipal corporations will have to deicde on how many kitchens will be open. These packets will be transported to the various Indira Canteens. People going to the canteens will have to maintain 1m distance between each other. The packets will be delivered to them by personnel who will be wearing gloves and a mask. Hand wash facilities will be provided at every canteen serving food.

Breakfast will be served between 7.30 and 10 am. Lunch will be served between 12.30 and 3 pm and dinner will be served between 7.30 and 9 pm. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the number of food packets per Indira Canteen will depend upon how many such canteens are present in each Assembly constituency. “It will also depend on the average footfalls at each canteen. We have the data for this,” a BBMP official said.

In case the food packets are over, people can call the helpline and give them their home address. The food will be delivered to them. “This free food delivery is only for people from low income backgrounds and the poor,” the BBMP official added.

However, free ration is also being provided for Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders at the designated public distribution centres. Several migrant labourers from North Karnataka have been walking home due to lack of groceries and food. BBMP officials said that this move was to ensure that people stay at home. India will be under lockdown until April 14. Only essential services are currently available and people are not allowed to step out of their homes except for buying essentials.