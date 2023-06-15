Karnataka's free bus travel for women sparks online debate, sexist comments

This is even as nearly 1 crore women in the state travelled for free in state government buses.

news Civic

The launch of the Shakti scheme for free bus travel for women by the Congress government in Karnataka has sparked a furious debate online with a slew of sexist tweets targeting well-to-do women who chose to travel by buses. The scheme was started on June 11 and in its first week, nearly 1 crore women travelled for free in state government buses.

A Twitter user Joydeep Sen Sarma posted a photo of a woman holding up her free ticket in a BMTC bus. In the tweet, he made a pointed reference to her smart watch.

Poor woman enjoying free bus ride. That smart-watch needs an upgrade after all! pic.twitter.com/5aFUHjzL9M — Joydeep Sen Sarma (@jsensarma) June 13, 2023

However, many others highlighted how women of different classes travelling together on buses is positive. "I see an upper middle class woman enjoying a bus ride instead of ordering a ride hailing cab service and thus limiting the number of cars on road. she is nothing but a hero in my book!," journalist Agnee Ghosh tweeted.

I see an upper middle class woman enjoying a bus ride instead of ordering a ride hailing cab service and thus limiting the number of cars on road. she is nothing but a hero in my book! https://t.co/9Wqe4Q2qko — Agnee Ghosh (@agneeghosh) June 14, 2023

Why do people get mad when people avail a public service?



Public services are not only for the poor. They are for everyone. They improve everyone's lives. Please educate yourself. https://t.co/83WmzifruJ — Dr. Shivangi Narayan (@ShwangsNarayan) June 14, 2023

A few spoke about how a similar scheme implemented in Tamil Nadu by the DMK government had ensured that women were able to save money on a monthly basis. A survey done by the State Planning Commission in around four districts had shown that other than encouraging women from all strata of society to travel in buses, the scheme allowed women from low income families to save anything between Rs 700 to rupees 1,200 per month.

Others pointed out how subsidising transport is also linked to battling climate change."And this is how subsidised public transport is linked with battling climate change/car pollution. Nothing can be better than elites/middle class leave their car behind and hop on a bus. Hope more cities follow the same," Twitter user Adil Hossain tweeted.

And this is how subsidised public transport is linked with battling climate change/car pollution. Nothing can be better than elites/middle class leave their car behind and hop on a bus. Hope more cities follow the same. https://t.co/80EhAydVPy — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) June 14, 2023

A punctual and subsidised public transport is an investment against climate change & traffic congestion. It's the backbone of any vibrant city.



And actual social development is not about everyone having cars. It's about everyone, including the rich, using public transportation. https://t.co/1knjFH5Kkh — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) June 14, 2023

The discourse about women traveling on buses for free has also seen women politicians supporting the initiative targeted by news channels. Asianet Suvarna published an article highlighting sexist comments made against Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal.

Just unfollowed @AsianetNewsSN for this sexist/ misogynistic tweet. This is 2023 for God's sake.. media and ppl should know better. @LavanyaBallal please continue your amazing work. https://t.co/BRZkmsGzZD — Sowmya | ಸೌಮ್ಯ (@Sowmyareddyr) June 14, 2023

The ridership on Karnataka's four RTCs vaulted by 28% to 1.05 cr from an average daily of 82.51 lakh on Monday, the first day of the scheme. Since then, 98 lakh women have availed the benefits of the free bus ride scheme in the state.