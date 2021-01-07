Karnataka's Class 10 exams to be held in June, PU-II exams in May

Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that the syllabus and a detailed schedule will be announced later.

news Education

Karnataka will hold Class 10 or the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board Examination (Class 10) in the first week of June while the board examination of Class 12 (Pre-University or PU-II) will be held in the second week of May for the 2020-21 academic year. This was announced by Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday through his official Twitter handle.He added that all the details regarding the exam, and the syllabus will be sent to schools by the government.

This decision comes after Karnataka decided to reopen its schools and PU colleges after a prolonged closedown of over nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools for students studying in Class 10 and 12. Classes for Class 6 to 9 reopened on January 1 will continue following Vidyagama scheme. Since the schools reopened, attendance continues to grow among Class 10, 12 and Vidyagama students.

Of the 4,24,250 students enrolled in 5,492 PU colleges in the state, as many as 2,42,886 (57.25 %) were present and out of 9,29,130 enrolled in Class 10 in 16,850 high schools of the state board, as many as 4,77,051, (51.34 %) were present on Tuesday. Vidyagama saw an attendance of 6,30,557 students which was more than the four lakh odd students that were present on Monday.

But on a flip side, over 50 teachers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus across seven districts so far and in some districts like Chitradurga, the district administration had close down schools, where six teachers tested positive.

In Chikkamagaluru, four students, who went to schools in Mudigere, Kadur and Chikkamagaluru town tested positive as well.

Following this, several schools were shut for sanitisation and the district administrations will decide whether they will reopen or not in the next three days.