Karnataka will observe Kannada Action Year to promote the language: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was speaking at a function organised in Bengaluru to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava.

A framework will be announced to observe the next one year as 'Kannada Kaayaka Varsha' (Kannada Action Year) as part of efforts to promote Kannada in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 65th Kannada Rajyotsava in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said, "Kannada Kaayaka Varsha will be celebrated from now on till October 31, 2021."

He also promised that the state government will announce a special package to create more jobs for Kannadigas. "The state government will soon announce a special package to create more jobs for Kannadigas and promote their language (Kannada) and culture," said Yediyurappa. In the age of technology, various creative programmes will be organised in the next one year to preserve and promote Kannada, he said. "The details of the event to be taken up under the 'Kannada Kaayaka Varsha' programme is in the final stage, which will be made public for implementation," he said.

Noting that Karnataka was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the individuals and the various organisations and institutions, which came forward to help the government in these challenging times.

Karnataka celebrated its 65th formation day - Karnataka Rajyotsava - on Sunday with celebrations limited to district centres due to the COVID-19 induced regulations. In Belagavi, where celebrations used to be a day-long affair, it was reduced to a few hours on Sunday.

In Bengaluru, a celebration was held at the Kanteerava stadium where the Chief Minister addressed a small gathering. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, state Cabinet ministers, leaders of the Opposition, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, participated in the celebration.

The state government also selected 60 personalities in 35 diverse fields across the state honouring them with the 'Rajyotsava civilian' awards, 2020. Among the awardees are Supreme Court Counsel KN Bhat and noted Konkani poet Valerian D'Souza, who is also known by his pen name 'Vally Vagga'.