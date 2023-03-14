Karnataka: Tension in Haveri district as Hindu outfits pelt stones at mosque

As the procession passed through a Muslim locality, a few individuals hurled stones at nearby houses and a mosque.

Miscreants in Karnatakaâ€™s Haveri district pelted stones at a mosque during a rally on Tuesday, March 14. The miscreants targeted Muslim homes and a mosque during a procession by Hindu outfits and Kuruba community organisations. According to the police, a group of Hindu outfits numbering around 200 people, conducted a bike rally in Rattihalli taluk, carrying a statue of revolutionary Sangolli Rayanna, who fought the British in the 19th century.

As the procession passed through a Muslim locality, a few individuals hurled stones at nearby houses and a mosque. Police said that five people had sustained injuries in the incident.

Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the incident and have brought the situation under control. Haveri Superintendent of Police, Shivakumar Gunare, said the situation was peaceful at present and security had been provided in all areas. "A few miscreants resorted to stone-pelting when the procession came close to a mosque, 8-10 houses, and two vehicles were damaged." He added that a similar rally on March 9 was disrupted by some members of the Muslim community.