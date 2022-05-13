Karnataka SSLC results to be announced on May 19

This was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday, May 13, announced that the results of SSLC (Class 10) would be declared on May 19. About 8.73 lakh students in the state had taken up SSLC exams amid the hijab row crisis in the state. This was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the exams were conducted in the normal pattern.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were clamped in and around 3,444 examination centres across the state and tight security arrangements were made at all examination centres to avoid any untoward incidents amid the hijab row, the minister said. As many as 8,73,846 students — 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girl students — were enrolled for the exams this academic year.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made an appeal for the students to take up examinations without any fear. Education Minister BC Nagesh had urged the SSLC students who were protesting the uniform rule that barred the wearing of religious clothing at exam centres, to “shed their egos” and take up examinations as per rules prescribed by the government of Karnataka.

The SSLC (Class 10) examinations were held from March 28 to April 11. CCTV cameras were installed in all examination centres. Education department conducted separate exams for all subjects similar to the pre-COVID-19 pattern. The government has said that students will not be passed without obtaining the minimum marks this year, as they will not be given leeway like the last two years amid the pandemic.