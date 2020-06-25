Karnataka SSLC exams will not be affected even if a lockdown is imposed: Minister

Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister B Suresh Kumar on Thursday said that even if the state government decides to impose another lockdown, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams for Class 10 students will continue as planned.

“The state government has not taken any decision regarding the lockdown yet and even if this lockdown is imposed, there will be no change in schedule of the SSLC examination. The Chief Minister too has made it clear that parents and students need not worry about the exams,” Suresh Kumar said.

He further stated that the state government has arranged Karnataka State Road Transport buses to pick up and drop students in border areas of Kerala and Maharashtra, studying in schools in Karnataka, to come and write exams.

“No one has to worry. Yes, there were some glitches in students not being able to arrive at exam centres in Vijayapura district but there is no need to worry. All arrangements are being made to ensure that all students attend the exams. We have organised buses to pick them up and drop them back. Even if any student misses the exams due to glitches, there is no need to worry, they can write the exam again as fresh candidates,” Suresh Kumar added.

The SSLC examination began on Thursday and will end on July 4. Suresh Kumar further reassured students stating that they do not have to worry about lockdown. “I urge students to just focus on their exams and not to be anxious about whether or not a lockdown will affect them,” he said.

Suresh Kumar’s statement comes in the wake of the cabinet meeting convened on Thursday to discuss whether another lockdown should be imposed in Karnataka. Sources in the expert committee for COVID-19 told TNM that they have suggested several options, where a complete lockdown is not necessary. “We have suggested work from home for the next six months as one option. We have also suggested imposing a curfew and also imposing restrictions on the movement of people in groups. But the cabinet should decide what should be done,” the source said.