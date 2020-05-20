Karnataka SSLC exam to be held from June 25 to July 3 Full schedule

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the exam timetable for Class 10 SSLC students in the state. As per the schedule, the examinations will begin on June 25 and end on July 3.
Examinations were earlier scheduled to take place between March 27 and April 9. However, they had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of coronavirus in India.
As earlier announced by the Karnataka government, there will be a dayâ€™s gap between the English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science exams. The Education Department has said that this was done as requested by the students themselves.
In light of COVID-19 pandemic, the government said that hand sanitisers will be provided to all exam halls and all parts of the classroom will be sanitised on a daily basis.
Prior to entering the exam hall, all staff and students will be scanned for temperature by Health Department officials.
The schedule of the examination is as follows:
25 June
Second language: English, Kannada
26 June
Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
Engineering Graphics
Elements of Electronics Engineering
Elements of Computer Science
Arthashastra
27 June
Mathematics, Social Studies
29 June
Science
State Science
Karnataka music, Hindustani music
1 July
Social Science
2 July
First language
Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
3 July
Third language: Hindi, Kannada, Eng, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
3 July
National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) examination
Information technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
