Prior to entering the exam hall, all staff and students will be scanned for temperature by Health Department officials.

Karnataka SSLC exam to be held from June 25 to July 3 Full schedule
news Education Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 07:51
TNM Staff

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the exam timetable for Class 10  SSLC students in the state. As per the schedule, the examinations will begin on June 25 and end on July 3.

Examinations were earlier scheduled to take place between March 27 and April 9. However, they had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of coronavirus in India.

As earlier announced by the Karnataka government, there will be a dayâ€™s gap between the English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science exams. The Education Department has said that this was done as requested by the students themselves.

In light of COVID-19 pandemic, the government said that hand sanitisers will be provided to all exam halls and all parts of the classroom will be sanitised on a daily basis.

The schedule of the examination is as follows:

25 June

Second language: English, Kannada

26 June

Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Engineering Graphics

Elements of Electronics Engineering

Elements of Computer Science

Arthashastra

27 June

Mathematics, Social Studies

29 June

Science

State Science

Karnataka music, Hindustani music

1 July

Social Science

2 July

First language

Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit

3 July

Third language: Hindi, Kannada, Eng, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu

3 July

National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) examination

Information technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

 