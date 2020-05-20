Karnataka SSLC exam to be held from June 25 to July 3 Full schedule

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the exam timetable for Class 10 SSLC students in the state. As per the schedule, the examinations will begin on June 25 and end on July 3.



Examinations were earlier scheduled to take place between March 27 and April 9. However, they had to be postponed due to the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of coronavirus in India.



As earlier announced by the Karnataka government, there will be a dayâ€™s gap between the English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science exams. The Education Department has said that this was done as requested by the students themselves.



In light of COVID-19 pandemic, the government said that hand sanitisers will be provided to all exam halls and all parts of the classroom will be sanitised on a daily basis.



Prior to entering the exam hall, all staff and students will be scanned for temperature by Health Department officials.



The schedule of the examination is as follows:



25 June



Second language: English, Kannada



26 June



Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering



Engineering Graphics



Elements of Electronics Engineering



Elements of Computer Science



Arthashastra



27 June



Mathematics, Social Studies



29 June



Science



State Science



Karnataka music, Hindustani music



1 July



Social Science



2 July



First language



Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit



3 July



Third language: Hindi, Kannada, Eng, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu



3 July



National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) examination



Information technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness