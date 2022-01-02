Karnataka sees over 1000 new COVID-19 infections, 810 from Bengaluru

There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last week.

news Coronavirus

In a major cause of worry for the Karnataka Health Department, as many as 1,033 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Saturday, January 1, with 810 in capital Bengaluru alone, as well as five deaths. Of the deaths, two are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Mandya, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

The state on Saturday registered 1,033 fresh infections, compared to 832 on Friday, 707 on Thursday and 566 on Wednesday.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the second highest of 48 new cases, Mysuru 29, Udupi 28 and Mandya 23. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,64,428 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,304 and Tumakuru 1,21,349. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,149, followed by Mysuru 1,77,759 and Tumakuru 1,20,144. Cumulatively a total of 5,65,87,422 samples have been tested in the state of which 1,19,225 were tested on Saturday alone.

Authorities are predicting that the third wave of COVID-19 is slowly rearing its head in the state. The testing has been increased by authorities and 1,19,225 tests have been conducted. The number of infected persons in the state rose to 30,08,370.

The active cases in the state stand at 9,386. The number of discharges in the state stood at 354, way behind the number of infections. The infection rate is standing at 0.86%.

The authorities have screened 1,702 international passengers, including 597 international arrivals from at risk nations. There are 2,569 Delta cases in the state and 66 persons have tested positive for Omicron so far.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister BC Nagesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The minister, who shared the information on social media, has requested all the people in contact with him to isolate and get tested. He has undergone a test after minor symptoms cropped up. He is quarantined and being treated. The authorities are more concerned with this development as Nagesh has attended many programmes in Bengaluru and other places in the recent past.