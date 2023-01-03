Karnataka seer Siddeshwar Swami passes away, Vijayapura declares holiday in mourning

The Karnataka government has decided to accord a state funeral for Siddeshwar Swami, who has devotees and followers spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states.

Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama in Vijayapura, passed away on Monday, January 2. The 81-year-old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now. Announcing the passing away of the seer, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanava said he breathed his last at the ashram Monday evening. A large number of devotees and followers had gathered at the Jnanayogashrama premises to pay their last respects. The seer has devotees and followers spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states as well.

The Karnataka government has decided to accord Siddeshwar Swami a state funeral, an official notification said. The Vijayapura district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and government offices on Tuesday as a mark of respect to the departed and to facilitate the public to offer their final respects.

His mortal remains will be kept in the ashram for the public to pay their last respects until 4.30 am on Tuesday, thereafter it will be shifted to Sainik School premises where also people can pay their respects. It will once again be brought to the ashram where the last rites will be performed at 5 pm, an official statement said.

According to the ashram, the final rites of the seer will be performed as per his wishes which he had recorded on 'Guru Purnima' day of 2014. The seer had refused to eat for the third day on Monday, ashram sources said. With the seer's health deteriorating since Monday morning, a huge crowd had gathered outside the ashram and waited to get a glimpse of him. They had refused to go away despite repeated requests from the ashram authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders expressed grief over the seer's death. "Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Modi had spoken to the ailing seer over the phone when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had visited the ashram to enquire about his health. CM Bommai in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddeshwar Swami ji of Vijayapura's Jnanayogashram attaining Lingayaka (demise). The service of Seer who strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses is excellent and unique."

Stating that his departure is an irreparable loss to the state, he said, "I pray that the Lord gives strength to the devotees of the Seer throughout the country to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

According to Jnanayogashrama, Siddeshwar Swami came under the discipleship of Shri Mallikarjuna Swami at a very young age. He has written several books on the Upanishads, Gita, Sharana philosophy and general spirituality. Some of his major works are Siddhanta Shikhamani, Allamaprabhu's Vachana Nirvachana, and Bhagavad Chintana. He has also written books in English.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, state Congress President DK Shivakumar, among others, expressed grief over the seer's demise.