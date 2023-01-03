Karnataka seer Siddeshwar Swami passes away, PM Modi and others offer condolences

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Siddeshwar Swami’s death is an irreparable loss to Karnataka.

Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama in Vijayapura, passed away on Monday, January 2. The 81-year-old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now. With the seer's health deteriorating since Monday morning, a huge crowd had gathered outside the ashram and waited to get a glimpse of him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders expressed grief over the seer's death.

"Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

PM Modi had spoken to the ailing seer over the phone when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had visited the ashram to enquire about his health. CM Bommai in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddeshwar Swami ji of Vijayapura's Jnanayogashram attaining Lingayaka (demise). The service of Seer who strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses is excellent and unique."

ದೇಶ ಕಂಡ ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಟ ಸಂತರು,ಆಧ್ಯಾತ್ಮಿಕ ಪ್ರವಚನಕಾರ,ವಿಜಯಪುರದ ಜ್ಞಾನಯೋಗಾಶ್ರಮದ ಶ್ರೀ ಸಿದ್ದೇಶ್ವರ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿರವರು ಲಿಂಗೈಕ್ಯರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅತೀವ ದುಃಖ ಉಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ನಡೆದಾಡುವ ದೇವರೆಂದೇ ಖ್ಯಾತರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರೆಯಲಿ,ಅವರ ಭಕ್ತ ಸಮೂಹಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ತಡೆಯುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/xHPdxcuGZ7 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 2, 2023

Stating that his departure is an irreparable loss to the state, he said, "I pray that the Lord gives strength to the devotees of the Seer throughout the country to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti."

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, state Congress President DK Shivakumar, among others, expressed grief over the seer's demise.