Karnataka second PUC board exam results to be declared on July 14

State Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the results will be sent at 11.30 am on Tuesday to the registered mobile phone numbers of the students.

Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar S announced that the results of the second-year pre-university examinations in Karnataka will be announced on Tuesday morning.

The Minister said that the results of those who wrote the state board examinations will be sent at 11.30 am on Tuesday to the registered mobile phone numbers of the students.

The exams were scheduled from March 4 to 21 this year. All except one exam were held prior to the lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lone remaining English examination was held on June 18 in the state amid restrictions of physical distancing and wearing of masks.

Suresh Kumar had earlier said in a social media post that the results will be announced by July 20. It will now be announced on July 14.

Meanwhile, the results of the Class 12 (second year pre-university) board examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was announced on Monday. Bengaluru region secured a 97.05% pass percentage in the examinations. The results are available online (www.cbse.nic.in) and also sent as an SMS to the registered mobile phone numbers.

The results of the Bengaluru region were only bettered by the Thiruvananthapuram region, which recorded the highest pass percentage with 97.67%.

The evaluation of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam papers in Karnataka began on Monday except in two districts – Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. A lockdown will be in effect in these two districts from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.

The lockdown is being imposed due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the capital city.

The SSLC examinations, which began on June 25 and ended on July 4, were conducted by enforcing physical distancing regulations. The Karnataka government announced that 32 students who had registered for the exam had tested positive for coronavirus. These students will be allowed to write the examinations at a later date.